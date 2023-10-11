To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Greek frigate launch heralds Hellenic Navy modernisation

11th October 2023 - 09:25 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Kimon is launched at the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient. The first of three or potentially four frigates for Greece will give the Hellenic Navy a significant uplift in capability. (Naval Group)

The launch of the first of three new Kimon-class (FDI HN) frigates for Greece on 4 October 2023 at French shipyard Naval Group represents the beginning of a significant recapitalisation of the Hellenic Navy fleet, which is in urgent need of modernisation.

The driver for this modernisation effort is the expansion of the neighbouring Turkish Navy, which is introducing new classes of modern frigate into service. The Hellenic Navy has the ambition to maintain a force of at least 12 modern frigates and corvettes.

For Greece, the first Kimon-class FDI HN, to be named HS Kimon (F601), is due to enter service in spring 2025 after outfitting and sea trials. Meanwhile steel has been cut on the second ship Nearchos (F602) in July 2022 and on the third Phormion (F603) in July 2023.

According to a spokesperson from Naval Group, Nearchos

