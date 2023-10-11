Greek frigate launch heralds Hellenic Navy modernisation

The driver for this modernisation effort is the expansion of the neighbouring Turkish Navy, which is introducing new classes of modern frigate into service. The Hellenic Navy has the ambition to maintain a force of at least 12 modern frigates and corvettes.

For Greece, the first Kimon-class FDI HN, to be named HS Kimon (F601), is due to enter service in spring 2025 after outfitting and sea trials. Meanwhile steel has been cut on the second ship Nearchos (F602) in July 2022 and on the third Phormion (F603) in July 2023.

According to a spokesperson from Naval Group, Nearchos