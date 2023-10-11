Greek frigate launch heralds Hellenic Navy modernisation
The driver for this modernisation effort is the expansion of the neighbouring Turkish Navy, which is introducing new classes of modern frigate into service. The Hellenic Navy has the ambition to maintain a force of at least 12 modern frigates and corvettes.
For Greece, the first Kimon-class FDI HN, to be named HS Kimon (F601), is due to enter service in spring 2025 after outfitting and sea trials. Meanwhile steel has been cut on the second ship Nearchos (F602) in July 2022 and on the third Phormion (F603) in July 2023.
According to a spokesperson from Naval Group, Nearchos
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Brazil’s nuclear-powered submarine project reaches new milestone
The first steel plates of a test section for the future nuclear-powered attack submarine ‘Álvaro Alberto’ have been cut during a ceremony organised by Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN) and the Brazilian Navy.
-
First Flight III destroyer for US Navy introduces innovative radar capabilities
The introduction of USS Jack H. Lucas to the US Navy's fleet has led to a series of innovative developments that will enhance US capabilities in A2AD zones.
-
Russia signs agreement for Black Sea naval base
Abkhazia has offered Russia an alternative Black Sea base to ports in Crimea where it has faced attacks by Ukrainian forces, according to Russian state media.