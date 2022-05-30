Greece to select corvette supplier by the end of June
Greece is expected to choose a supplier for its corvette requirement by the end of June, Shephard has learned.
Following the selection of the Naval Group Frégate de défense et d'intervention (FDI) frigate to fulfil part of a sweeping Hellenic Navy modernisation effort, several shipyards remain in contention to supply additional ships to Greece.
Greece previously had four pillars of modernisation requirements, including an interim ship solution, new-build frigates, an upgrade of its Hydra-class MEKO frigates and local industrial participation.
The purchase of the French frigates solved the requirement for interim ships; however, a need for new ships remains
