Italy signs up for Anglo-French future cruise missile programme

26th June 2023 - 12:39 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The FC/ASW programme is exploring two missile concepts, one subsonic and one supersonic. (Photo: MBDA)

France, the UK and Italy have signed a letter of intent paving the way for Rome to join the Anglo-French effort to develop a new future cruise and anti-ship missile.

The weapon programme, known as Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) in the UK seeks to replace the UK’s Harpoon Block 1C and Storm Shadow missiles and France’s Exocet and Scalp missiles.

Italy also operates Storm Shadow – and as such, joining the FC/ASW programme will give Rome a pathway to its replacement.

In a press release, the French MoD said a dialogue phase would now be able to be opened between the three countries and lay out the foundations for future development work.

Rome, London, and Paris are seeking to have an operational deep strike capability by 2030.

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

