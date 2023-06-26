Italy signs up for Anglo-French future cruise missile programme
The weapon programme, known as Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) in the UK seeks to replace the UK’s Harpoon Block 1C and Storm Shadow missiles and France’s Exocet and Scalp missiles.
Italy also operates Storm Shadow – and as such, joining the FC/ASW programme will give Rome a pathway to its replacement.
In a press release, the French MoD said a dialogue phase would now be able to be opened between the three countries and lay out the foundations for future development work.
Rome, London, and Paris are seeking to have an operational deep strike capability by 2030.
The letter of
