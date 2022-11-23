Royal Navy selects Naval Strike Missile

The UK RN's Duke-class Type 23 frigates and Daring-class Type 45 destroyers will be equipped with Kongsberg's Naval Strike Missile under a new partnership announced between the UK and Norway.

The selection of the missiles comes after, in July, Shephard reported the UK was negotiating a purchase of the weapon. Under the plans, the RN will equip eleven ships across the frigate and destroyer classes.

Three vessels will be equipped with the missiles and ready for operations in a little over a year.

'This new agreement cements our partnership with one of our closest allies, whilst strengthening our Royal