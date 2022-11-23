To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Royal Navy selects Naval Strike Missile

23rd November 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Naval Strike Missile carries a 125kg warhead. (Photo: Kongsberg)

The UK is joining a growing club of Naval Strike Missile operators with an ambition to get the weapon on ships and into service in a little over 12 months.

The UK RN's Duke-class Type 23 frigates and Daring-class Type 45 destroyers will be equipped with Kongsberg's Naval Strike Missile under a new partnership announced between the UK and Norway.

The selection of the missiles comes after, in July, Shephard reported the UK was negotiating a purchase of the weapon. Under the plans, the RN will equip eleven ships across the frigate and destroyer classes.

Three vessels will be equipped with the missiles and ready for operations in a little over a year.

'This new agreement cements our partnership with one of our closest allies, whilst strengthening our Royal

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us