To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Helicopter>
  • UK New Medium Helicopter programme next phase to happen ‘relatively quickly’, says Leonardo at Paris Air Show

UK New Medium Helicopter programme next phase to happen ‘relatively quickly’, says Leonardo at Paris Air Show

22nd June 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

RSS

Leonardo said the AW149 can be delivered in less than 24 months from contract award, representing lower cost and risk for the UK MoD. (Photo: Leonardo Helicopters)

The lack of clearly defined acquisition targets for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme continues to pose challenges to the timeline of introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025.

The UK MoD has been 'very proactive' in discussions with industry around the timeline for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, Leonardo told Shephard at Paris Air Show.

The UK has not yet finalised dates for the entry into service or awarding of production contracts for the programme that aims to replace various helicopter fleets, including the Puma HC2, Bell 212, Bell 412 and AS365 Dauphin.

The announced schedule for introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025 is facing growing difficulties. These challenges arise from the lack of clearly defined critical acquisition targets, making it harder to maintain the anticipated timeline.

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us