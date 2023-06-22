UK New Medium Helicopter programme next phase to happen ‘relatively quickly’, says Leonardo at Paris Air Show

The UK MoD has been 'very proactive' in discussions with industry around the timeline for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, Leonardo told Shephard at Paris Air Show.

The UK has not yet finalised dates for the entry into service or awarding of production contracts for the programme that aims to replace various helicopter fleets, including the Puma HC2, Bell 212, Bell 412 and AS365 Dauphin.

The announced schedule for introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025 is facing growing difficulties. These challenges arise from the lack of clearly defined critical acquisition targets, making it harder to maintain the anticipated timeline.