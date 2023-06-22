UK New Medium Helicopter programme next phase to happen ‘relatively quickly’, says Leonardo at Paris Air Show
The UK MoD has been 'very proactive' in discussions with industry around the timeline for the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme, Leonardo told Shephard at Paris Air Show.
The UK has not yet finalised dates for the entry into service or awarding of production contracts for the programme that aims to replace various helicopter fleets, including the Puma HC2, Bell 212, Bell 412 and AS365 Dauphin.
The announced schedule for introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025 is facing growing difficulties. These challenges arise from the lack of clearly defined critical acquisition targets, making it harder to maintain the anticipated timeline.
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
Paris Air Show: Ukraine to benefit from billion-dollar AMRAAM deal
Ukraine will benefit from a new $1.15 billion AMRAAM contract awarded to RTX – the company formerly known as Raytheon - by the US Air Force.
-
SAMP/T operational in Ukraine, Macron announces at Paris Air Show
The SAMP/T air defence system – made by Eurosam – is now operational in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday.
-
Lockheed calls for ‘forward-looking approach’ on F-35 engine at Paris Air Show
Lockheed Martin emphasises the need for more power and cooling, suggesting a potential requirement for an Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) performance-related improvement, a programme that was recently revived by the House Armed Services Committee.
-
Paris Air Show: Eurofighter confident it can sell up to 200 jets in the next two years
Eurofighter expressed confidence in expanding its customer base and emphasised ongoing negotiations with potential buyers, including Poland, while a deal with Saudi Arabia remains gridlocked.
-
Paris Air Show: MBDA open to commonality across European future fighter weapons
European missile-maker MBDA said it was open to commonality at the weapons layer between Europe’s two competing sixth-generation fighter projects.
-
Rebranded as ELT, Elettronica presents cyber and space developments at Paris Air Show
The move is part of the Rome-based firm's Tenet 2030 industrial plan which sees the company taking on an increasingly global and multi-domain dimension – which reflects its participation in the Anglo-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).