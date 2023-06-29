GA-ASI gears up to trial Mojave UAV from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier
Speaking to Shephard at Paris Air Show, GA-ASI strategic communications and marketing senior director C Mark Brinkley confirmed that trials were set to take place off the US East Coast.
A UK MoD pre-contract notice previously revealed that the RN planned to test the US-made drone from one of its aircraft carriers.
The trials will likely involve the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales once it emerges from repair works.
According to MoD documents, the department intends to award a single-source contract worth £1.5 million to GA-ASI for a seven-month trial and experimentation period to demonstrate 'a
