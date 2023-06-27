To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Augmented reality integration on trainer aircraft progresses despite no official requirement

Augmented reality integration on trainer aircraft progresses despite no official requirement

27th June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Lockheed Martin recently submitted the TF-50A variant for the USAF's trainer programme. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Companies such as BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries are pushing forward with implementing the Red 6 augmented reality system onto jet trainers, despite the absence of formal interest from customer air forces so far.

Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Red 6 have begun work to implement the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) into the T-50 supersonic jet trainer and light attack fighter.

In March, the three companies announced a partnership to target delivery of advanced training and combat aircraft capabilities.

Under the new phase of the collaboration, the partners will begin developing engineering solutions and a technology roadmap to establish an implementation path for ATARS into the jet.

Initial integration includes a T-50 demonstrator and Red 6 ATARS technology that is electronically networked with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D software simulation suite.

