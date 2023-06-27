Augmented reality integration on trainer aircraft progresses despite no official requirement

Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Red 6 have begun work to implement the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) into the T-50 supersonic jet trainer and light attack fighter.

In March, the three companies announced a partnership to target delivery of advanced training and combat aircraft capabilities.

Under the new phase of the collaboration, the partners will begin developing engineering solutions and a technology roadmap to establish an implementation path for ATARS into the jet.

Initial integration includes a T-50 demonstrator and Red 6 ATARS technology that is electronically networked with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D software simulation suite.

