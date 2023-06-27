Augmented reality integration on trainer aircraft progresses despite no official requirement
Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Red 6 have begun work to implement the Advanced Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) into the T-50 supersonic jet trainer and light attack fighter.
In March, the three companies announced a partnership to target delivery of advanced training and combat aircraft capabilities.
Under the new phase of the collaboration, the partners will begin developing engineering solutions and a technology roadmap to establish an implementation path for ATARS into the jet.
Initial integration includes a T-50 demonstrator and Red 6 ATARS technology that is electronically networked with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D software simulation suite.
This
Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Paris Air Show 2023 News
-
Estonia adds more Thales radars to boost air defences
Estonia is to acquire two of the latest Thales GM400a radars to reinforce the Baltic state's air sovereignty.
-
Italy signs up for Anglo-French future cruise missile programme
France, the UK and Italy have signed a letter of intent paving the way for Rome to join the Anglo-French effort to develop a new future cruise and anti-ship missile.
-
Paris Air Show: Bell to deliver virtual cockpit and prototype aircraft for US Army's FLRAA
With the protest procedure concluded for the US Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition, Bell and the service have resumed work, focussing on the success of the programme.
-
Updated: UK New Medium Helicopter bidders ready to move as soon as MoD confirms timeline
The lack of clearly defined acquisition targets for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme continues to pose challenges to the timeline of introducing the new rotorcraft into service by 2025.
-
Uvision sees loitering munition market blooming and diverging at Paris Air Show
At the Paris Air Show, Israeli loitering munition manufacture Uvision said it saw the market for the systems blooming but also diverging into different sets of requirements.
-
Paris Air Show: Smith Myers and JD2E team up for immersive airborne sensor operator training
Smith Myers and JD2E have formed an agreement to integrate the former's ARTEMIS system into JD2E's training and simulation environment, enabling the latter to train airborne sensor …