Estonia adds more Thales radars to boost air defences

Estonia's Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) has ordered two Thales Ground Master (GM) 400 Alpha radars for county's air force, it was announced at Paris Air Show last week.

Estonia is a long-standing user of the radar family since its acquisition of two GM400s in 2009 which received mid-life upgrades in 2022.

Designed for mobility, the GM400 Alpha fits into a 20ft container with built-in lift systems for rapid redeployment.

Leveraging field experience, GaN technology and a digital architecture, the GM400 Alpha provides five times more processing power, an increase in instrumented range of 10% (515km) and is compatible with artificial intelligence capabilities.