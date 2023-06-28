UK, Italy and France embark on destroyer upgrade programmes

At Paris Air Show, representatives of France and Italy signed an MoU for the mid-life upgrade of the two countries' Horizon-class destroyers.

Naviris, a JV of the two countries' leading shipbuilders, Fincantieri and Naval Group, and Eurosam, a consortium of MBDA and Thales, will lead the modernisation of four ships – two for each nation.

On behalf of Paris and Rome, OCCAR is expected to sign a formal contract for the MLU of the ships with Naviris and Eurosam in the coming weeks.

The modernisation will focus on the destroyers' anti-air defences, including radars, weapons and C2. The platforms, combat