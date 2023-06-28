To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK, Italy and France embark on destroyer upgrade programmes

28th June 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Under an MoU, the two Italian and two French Horizon-class destroyers will be modernised. (Photo: Naviris)

At the Paris Air Show, France and Italy signed an MoU for the mid-life upgrade of their Horizon-class destroyers. The upgrades will focus on anti-air defences, including radar, weapons and combat systems, while the UK's Daring-class destroyers will receive air defence capability enhancements.

At Paris Air Show, representatives of France and Italy signed an MoU for the mid-life upgrade of the two countries' Horizon-class destroyers.

Naviris, a JV of the two countries' leading shipbuilders, Fincantieri and Naval Group, and Eurosam, a consortium of MBDA and Thales, will lead the modernisation of four ships – two for each nation.

On behalf of Paris and Rome, OCCAR is expected to sign a formal contract for the MLU of the ships with Naviris and Eurosam in the coming weeks.

The modernisation will focus on the destroyers' anti-air defences, including radars, weapons and C2. The platforms, combat

Access this article and other Paris Air Show 2023 News news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Paris Air Show 2023 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us