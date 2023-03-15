UK and France target 2030 for future cruise missile, seek commonality on future fighter weapons

The two countries made the announcement in a joint leaders’ declaration following a visit to Paris by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed several defence issues, and the two countries also agreed to work together towards future air European air defence capabilities.

Paris and London also agreed to work together to ensure the interoperability of communications and armaments for their respective future fighter jets.

The joint declaration reads: ‘In the field of armament cooperation, France and the United Kingdom will advance key projects to develop their future complex weapons systems.

‘They commit