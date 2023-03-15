To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • UK and France target 2030 for future cruise missile, seek commonality on future fighter weapons

UK and France target 2030 for future cruise missile, seek commonality on future fighter weapons

15th March 2023 - 12:15 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MBDA is working on subsonic and supersonic options for the FCAS/W missile programme. (Photo: MBDA)

The UK and France aim to deliver a new cruise missile in 2030 as part of the MBDA-led Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FC/ASW) project.

The two countries made the announcement in a joint leaders’ declaration following a visit to Paris by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed several defence issues, and the two countries also agreed to work together towards future air European air defence capabilities.

Paris and London also agreed to work together to ensure the interoperability of communications and armaments for their respective future fighter jets.

The joint declaration reads: ‘In the field of armament cooperation, France and the United Kingdom will advance key projects to develop their future complex weapons systems.

‘They commit

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us