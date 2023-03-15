UK and France target 2030 for future cruise missile, seek commonality on future fighter weapons
The two countries made the announcement in a joint leaders’ declaration following a visit to Paris by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed several defence issues, and the two countries also agreed to work together towards future air European air defence capabilities.
Paris and London also agreed to work together to ensure the interoperability of communications and armaments for their respective future fighter jets.
The joint declaration reads: ‘In the field of armament cooperation, France and the United Kingdom will advance key projects to develop their future complex weapons systems.
‘They commit
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
China's multi-domain warfare concept could outpace US JADC2, warns ex-general
China's Multi-Domain Precision Warfare project is aiming to disrupt US networks, and could outpace the Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. A retired US Army general explains what the Pentagon is doing about it.
-
How artificial intelligence can threaten military readiness
Although AI provides several operational benefits in the defence arena, it can also put armed forces in risky situations.
-
China resolutely prioritises defence in 2023 budget
Even though China's economy is facing dire challenges, there is no let-up in funding being allocated to the PLA.
-
Gulf States continue to forge defence industry partnerships, boosting autonomy and economic diversification
Gulf states are shoring up their defence industrial bases and forging deeper partnerships with traditional Western primes.
-
IDEX 2023: All the news from the show floor (podcast)
This week on the Shephard Defence Podcast, senior naval reporter Harry Lye and military training & simulation reporter Norbert Neumann chat about the big news stories from IDEX in Abu Dhabi.
-
US CENTCOM seeks industry partners to support Task Force 99
US Central Command (CENTCOM) wants to increase the use of cutting-edge and innovative capabilities to create multi-domain solutions