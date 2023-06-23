To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paris Air Show: Bell to deliver virtual cockpit and prototype aircraft for US Army's FLRAA

23rd June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

There is no hard date in the calendar yet for Milestone B, but the US Army has defined criteria to meet to get to that stage of the programme. (Photo: Bell)

With the protest procedure concluded for the US Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition, Bell and the service have resumed work, focussing on the success of the programme.

Bell will deliver two virtual cockpit prototypes under a Middle Tier of Acquisition (MTA) arrangement and the US Army aims to fly the first prototype tiltrotor aircraft in the mid-2020s for the service’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.

Bell received the $7.1 billion contract in early December after winning the competition with its V-280 Valor. But the Sikorsky-Boeing team thought its aircraft should have been chosen, and promptly filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).

But the GAO concluded that the army had reasonably evaluated Sikorsky’s proposal as technically unacceptable because the company failed to provide the

