Paris Air Show: Bell to deliver virtual cockpit and prototype aircraft for US Army's FLRAA
Bell will deliver two virtual cockpit prototypes under a Middle Tier of Acquisition (MTA) arrangement and the US Army aims to fly the first prototype tiltrotor aircraft in the mid-2020s for the service’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme.
Bell received the $7.1 billion contract in early December after winning the competition with its V-280 Valor. But the Sikorsky-Boeing team thought its aircraft should have been chosen, and promptly filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO).
But the GAO concluded that the army had reasonably evaluated Sikorsky’s proposal as technically unacceptable because the company failed to provide the
