IDEX 2023: Smartshooter weapon station adds less-lethal option
Smartshooter will showcase the less-lethal capability of its Smash Hopper remote weapon station at IDEX 2023.
The multi-purpose light remotely controlled weapon station can be mounted on crewed or uncrewed vehicles, or on a pole or a tripod, and protect forces from a safe stand-off distance.
The lightweight system can be transferred from one platform to another, and includes a counter-UAS capability that is not dependent on the user's skills.
The Less Lethal capability works by aiming at and hitting lower parts of a target and using less lethal ammunition.
Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
