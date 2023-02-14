IDEX 2023: Smartshooter weapon station adds less-lethal option

Smartshooter will showcase the less-lethal capability of its Smash Hopper remote weapon station at IDEX 2023.

The multi-purpose light remotely controlled weapon station can be mounted on crewed or uncrewed vehicles, or on a pole or a tripod, and protect forces from a safe stand-off distance.

The lightweight system can be transferred from one platform to another, and includes a counter-UAS capability that is not dependent on the user's skills.

The Less Lethal capability works by aiming at and hitting lower parts of a target and using less lethal ammunition.

