View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IDEX 2023: Smartshooter weapon station adds less-lethal option

14th February 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Smash Hopper lightweight RWS can be installed on mobile platforms and fixed or man-portable mounts. (Photo: Smartshooter)

The Smash Hopper remote weapon station can be mounted on ground vehicles or fixed mounts.

Smartshooter will showcase the less-lethal capability of its Smash Hopper remote weapon station at IDEX 2023.

The multi-purpose light remotely controlled weapon station can be mounted on crewed or uncrewed vehicles, or on a pole or a tripod, and protect forces from a safe stand-off distance.

The lightweight system can be transferred from one platform to another, and includes a counter-UAS capability that is not dependent on the user's skills.

The Less Lethal capability works by aiming at and hitting lower parts of a target and using less lethal ammunition.

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us