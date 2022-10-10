To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2022: US Army orders SMASH 2000L

10th October 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Army will use SMASH 2000L as a C-sUAS application. (Photo: Smartshooter)

Handheld SMASH 2000L units will be deployed by the US Army for C-sUAS missions.

The US subsidiary of Smartshooter has obtained a contract from  Atlantic Diving Supply to supply the US Army with an undisclosed number of its lightweight SMASH 2000L weapon-mounted fire control system (also known as SMASH 3000).

Smartshooter did not disclose the value of the contract or its duration in a statement released shortly before the AUSA 2022 conference and exhibition.

The handheld SMASH 2000L units will be deployed for C-sUAS missions.

SMASH 2000L is also being evaluated by the USMC Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), with the most recent live fire tests in early August.

SMASH 2000L uses AI, computer vision and advanced algorithms to ensure accurate target acquisition in every light condition.

According to Smartshooter, the system offers an extended lethality range when compared to its predecessors.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

