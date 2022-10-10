AUSA 2022: US Army orders SMASH 2000L

The US subsidiary of Smartshooter has obtained a contract from Atlantic Diving Supply to supply the US Army with an undisclosed number of its lightweight SMASH 2000L weapon-mounted fire control system (also known as SMASH 3000).

Smartshooter did not disclose the value of the contract or its duration in a statement released shortly before the AUSA 2022 conference and exhibition.

The handheld SMASH 2000L units will be deployed for C-sUAS missions.

SMASH 2000L is also being evaluated by the USMC Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), with the most recent live fire tests in early August.

SMASH 2000L uses AI, computer vision and advanced algorithms to ensure accurate target acquisition in every light condition.

According to Smartshooter, the system offers an extended lethality range when compared to its predecessors.