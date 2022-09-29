To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Smartshooter unveils SMASH 3000 handheld fire control system

29th September 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

SMASH 3000 uses AI, computer vision and advanced algorithms to ensure accurate target acquisition.

The new handheld fire control system, SMASH 3000, has an extended lethality range and can be used as a C-UAS solution.

Smartshooter will present the SMASH 3000 handheld fire control system for the first time at the Land Forces Conference in Australia, the company announced on 29 September.

SMASH 3000 uses AI, computer vision and advanced algorithms to ensure accurate target acquisition in every light condition. It has an extended lethality range when compared to its predecessors.

The company said that the latest addition to Smartshooter’s fire control systems is an ideal solution to counter UAS.

At the conference, taking place between 4 and 6 October, Smartshooter will also present the SMASH X4, a Fire Control System with a four times magnifying optic scope that provides extended detection, recognition and identification ranges.

