How Spain’s acquisition of PAC-3 MSE can boost European air defence

Spain has recently announced an agreement with the US for the acquisition of Lockheed Martin’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related support equipment. As part of the country’s effort to improve its air and missile defence inventory, the procurement will also boost European inventory.

Madrid is now the 16th partner to procure the PAC-3 and the eighth user in Europe. The purchase will enable the nation to increase interoperability, exchange stocks and parts, and conduct additional joint training and maintenance with Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine.

