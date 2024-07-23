To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How Spain’s acquisition of PAC-3 MSE can boost European air defence

23rd July 2024 - 17:20 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missile has been engineered to intercept current and future aerial threats. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Madrid will increase interoperability with the other seven users of next-gen Patriot in the region.

Spain has recently announced an agreement with the US for the acquisition of Lockheed Martin’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related support equipment. As part of the country’s effort to improve its air and missile defence inventory, the procurement will also boost European inventory.

Madrid is now the 16th partner to procure the PAC-3 and the eighth user in Europe. The purchase will enable the nation to increase interoperability, exchange stocks and parts, and conduct additional joint training and maintenance with Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine.

