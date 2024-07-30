To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Boeing says next stage of Poland Apache deal is close and Chinook may be next

Boeing says next stage of Poland Apache deal is close and Chinook may be next

30th July 2024 - 15:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, UK

RSS

The US Army received its first AH-64E last year and Poland is set to finalise purchase. (Photo: Boeing)

Boeing has seen a renewed demand for the Apache attack helicopter with Poland and Australia becoming customers, while India, the UK, the US, the Netherlands and Egypt have also bought new aircraft or upgraded platforms.

Boeing expects to sign a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the Polish Government for Apache AH-64E attack helicopters “imminently” for what will be up to 96 aircraft.

It has been almost a year since the US State Department’s approved the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of AH-64E Apache helicopters and associated equipment under a deal estimated at about US$12 billion.

Poland’s request is for a package that includes a fleet of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. This acquisition would be accompanied by 210 T700-GE 701D engines, out of which 192 would be installed, while the remaining 18 are designated as

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us