Boeing says next stage of Poland Apache deal is close and Chinook may be next
Boeing expects to sign a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the Polish Government for Apache AH-64E attack helicopters “imminently” for what will be up to 96 aircraft.
It has been almost a year since the US State Department’s approved the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of AH-64E Apache helicopters and associated equipment under a deal estimated at about US$12 billion.
Poland’s request is for a package that includes a fleet of 96 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. This acquisition would be accompanied by 210 T700-GE 701D engines, out of which 192 would be installed, while the remaining 18 are designated as
More from Farnborough Airshow 2024 (FIA2024) | View all news
-
Defence leaders call for strengthened supply chains and highlight security risks at Farnborough
Under mostly clear skies, a couple of showers and the roar of the newest variant of Boeing’s venerable F-15, there was a lot of talk at Farnborough International Airshow 2024 about how to make supply chains stronger in the face of high demands and a lingering post-Covid pandemic effect.
-
Greece joins the F-35 Lightning II world alliance
Greece has signed an offer for 20 F-35 aircraft with an option on 20 more platforms.
-
Cubic joins DARPA’s Air Combat Evolution programme for AI air combat
The company has added its SLATE technology to the manoeuvring routine of the X-62A modified F-16 aircraft.
-
Raytheon strikes deal with new rocket motor maker to secure supply chain
Raytheon has seen increased demand for its missiles in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war where Kyiv has been using air-to-air missiles for ground-based air-defence.
-
European Common Radar System Mk2 begins ground-testing in UK
BAE Systems hopes to work out any issues before the radar is sent for flight testing.