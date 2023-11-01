To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Swiss join new-generation Patriot missile club

1st November 2023 - 14:47 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Location

RSS

PAC-3 MSE missiles are the latest generation for the Patriot air defence system. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

US officials have finalised an agreement for Switzerland to buy Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles.

A formal agreement has been signed between US and Swiss officials for Switzerland to purchase PAC-3 MSE missiles and support equipment, making the European country the 15th partner nation.

PAC-3 MSE will bolster Switzerland’s Patriot ground-based air-defence system as a part of the Swiss Air Force’s Air2030 programme.

Air2030 is a multi-billion US dollar programme which will refresh huge swathes of Swiss air defence including a new fleet of 36 F-35A fighter aircraft. The programme was put to a vote by the Swiss public and scraped approval by the thinnest of margins.

Lockheed Martin and Armasuisse also finalised the offset agreement supporting the PAC-3 MSE programme, an agreement which will support new projects to enhance Switzerland’s security-relevant technology and industry base.

PAC-3 MSE will expand the battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range, as well as using hit-to-kill technology and intercepting threats through kinetic energy.

The missile is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, advanced threats and aircraft.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us