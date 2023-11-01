Swiss join new-generation Patriot missile club

A formal agreement has been signed between US and Swiss officials for Switzerland to purchase PAC-3 MSE missiles and support equipment, making the European country the 15th partner nation.

PAC-3 MSE will bolster Switzerland’s Patriot ground-based air-defence system as a part of the Swiss Air Force’s Air2030 programme.

Air2030 is a multi-billion US dollar programme which will refresh huge swathes of Swiss air defence including a new fleet of 36 F-35A fighter aircraft. The programme was put to a vote by the Swiss public and scraped approval by the thinnest of margins.

Lockheed Martin and Armasuisse also finalised the offset agreement supporting the PAC-3 MSE programme, an agreement which will support new projects to enhance Switzerland’s security-relevant technology and industry base.

PAC-3 MSE will expand the battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range, as well as using hit-to-kill technology and intercepting threats through kinetic energy.

The missile is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, advanced threats and aircraft.