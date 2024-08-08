To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Eurofighter looks to fly integrated new systems in Typhoon next year

Eurofighter looks to fly integrated new systems in Typhoon next year

8th August 2024 - 11:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

In June, Germany ordered 20 more Eurofighter Typhoons. (Photo: Eurofighter)

The first representative Eurofighter Typhoon flew in 1994 and entered operational service in 2003. Two decades later the company is working to ensure the platform’s relevance beyond the middle of the century.

Eurofighter expects to fly the latest iteration of the Typhoon fighter aircraft’s Striker II helmet before the end of the year as well as a larger cockpit display as part of an effort to incorporate new elements into a development aircraft which will fly next year.

This work, along with the recently announced testing of the aircraft’s improved European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radar, is seen as part of the effort to take the aircraft out to 2060.

Speaking at Farnborough International Air Show, Eurofighter consortium officials said 606 aircraft had been delivered out of 680 ordered by nine countries

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

