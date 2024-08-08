Eurofighter looks to fly integrated new systems in Typhoon next year

Eurofighter expects to fly the latest iteration of the Typhoon fighter aircraft’s Striker II helmet before the end of the year as well as a larger cockpit display as part of an effort to incorporate new elements into a development aircraft which will fly next year.

This work, along with the recently announced testing of the aircraft’s improved European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2 radar, is seen as part of the effort to take the aircraft out to 2060.

Speaking at Farnborough International Air Show, Eurofighter consortium officials said 606 aircraft had been delivered out of 680 ordered by nine countries