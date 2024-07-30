To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Greece joins the F-35 Lightning II world alliance

30th July 2024 - 09:34 GMT | by Tony Fyler

The F-35 will act as an interoperable deterrent for 19 nations by 2028. (Photo: Lockheed Martin Aeronautics/Liz Lutz)

Greece has signed an offer for 20 F-35 aircraft with an option on 20 more platforms.

Greece has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to buy 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The LOA also includes an option for a further 20 aircraft.

The F-35 is becoming the NATO standard fighter of choice by virtue of its supersonic speed, advanced sensor capabilities and its interoperability within the military forces of the nations that use it. Greece joining the “F-35 alliance” will allow it to work in sync with NATO forces, particularly the US. 

By the 2030s, the drive towards acquiring more F-35s is expected to mean that 10 countries across Europe will have

