Greece joins the F-35 Lightning II world alliance

Greece has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to buy 20 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The LOA also includes an option for a further 20 aircraft.

The F-35 is becoming the NATO standard fighter of choice by virtue of its supersonic speed, advanced sensor capabilities and its interoperability within the military forces of the nations that use it. Greece joining the “F-35 alliance” will allow it to work in sync with NATO forces, particularly the US.

By the 2030s, the drive towards acquiring more F-35s is expected to mean that 10 countries across Europe will have