Israeli Air Force to receive first KC-46A aerial refuelling aircraft in May 2025

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) will receive its first Boeing KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling aircraft in May 2025, according to sources in the Israeli Ministry of Defense (MoD). If no further obstacles arise, it will end the long saga that has delayed this programme and caused major concerns within the IAF.

The delays initially stemmed from bureaucratic hurdles in Israel, followed by political instability caused by the so called “judiciary revolution” initiated by the right-wing government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The second KC-46A will be delivered towards the end of 2025, the third in 2026 and the fourth in 2027.