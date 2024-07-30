Defence leaders call for strengthened supply chains and highlight security risks at Farnborough

Several company heads highlighted the challenges of trying to strengthen supply chains during conversations at Farnborough as they spoke about how governments and larger companies needed to nurture and support smaller entities.

Specific supply chain problems identified included the small number of potential suppliers, a shortage of capability and inadequate security.

Elbit America president and CEO Luke Savoie pointed to a need for depth in suppliers to allow an alternative in the case of an individual supplier facing difficulties, as well as allowing for a reduction in manufacturing pace to support the overhaul of processes.

Savoie noted that a deep supply