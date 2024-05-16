How drone interoperability could impact NATO readiness

NATO countries could face serious issues in jointly deploying their drones on the battlefield. As the members of the alliance have been individually developing and acquiring UAVs, the low degree of interoperability could impact their readiness.

Issues connecting those systems in a network and enabling them to communicate with each other and share information can delay target identification and engagement processes in addition to hampering coordinated swarm attacks.

In a high-intensity conflict, it could threaten the safety of troops and equipment, and reduce levels of ISR and strike capacities.

Speaking on 13 May, Federico Borsari, Leonardo Fellow at the Washington-based think tank