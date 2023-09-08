To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Poland announces multi-million acquisitions to boost air and missile defence capacities

8th September 2023 - 18:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Polish MND is the first international customer of the LTAMDS. (Photo: Raytheon)

As part of the second phase of the WISŁA air defence programme, Poland will procure PAC-3 MSE missiles, 48 Patriot launchers and 12 LTAMDS sensors.

Poland will improve its air and missile defence capabilities by acquiring 12 Lower-Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensors (LTAMDS), 48 Patriot launchers and PAC-3 MSE missiles as part of the second phase of the WISŁA programme.

The approval of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) with the US Army for the procurement of the systems was announced on 5 September.

The deals, worth nearly $250 million (PLN 1 billion), with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon will include the purchase of the systems as well as training and logistics packages.

A release issued by the Polish Army stated that the first two

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

