Poland announces multi-million acquisitions to boost air and missile defence capacities

Poland will improve its air and missile defence capabilities by acquiring 12 Lower-Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensors (LTAMDS), 48 Patriot launchers and PAC-3 MSE missiles as part of the second phase of the WISŁA programme.

The approval of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) with the US Army for the procurement of the systems was announced on 5 September.

The deals, worth nearly $250 million (PLN 1 billion), with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon will include the purchase of the systems as well as training and logistics packages.

A release issued by the Polish Army stated that the first two