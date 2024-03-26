Germany orders more Patriot air defence systems

Germany will receive additional Patriot air and missile defence systems under a US$1.2 billion contract awarded to Raytheon. The company has also just demonstrated the fourth intercept of a target using Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) integrated with a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile.

The German contract included the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares and support. Germany has been operating 11 of the systems which have been in service with 19 countries including the US and Ukraine.

There has been substantial demand for Patriot missiles and systems in the face