To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Germany orders more Patriot air defence systems

26th March 2024 - 17:29 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Germany has 11 Patriot systems and has ordered more. (Photo: US Air Force)

The US Army has acquired more than 1,100 launchers of which it has exported at least 200 launchers, while more than 10,000 Patriot missiles have been produced to date.

Germany will receive additional Patriot air and missile defence systems under a US$1.2 billion contract awarded to Raytheon. The company has also just demonstrated the fourth intercept of a target using Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) integrated with a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile.

The German contract included the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares and support. Germany has been operating 11 of the systems which have been in service with 19 countries including the US and Ukraine.

There has been substantial demand for Patriot missiles and systems in the face

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us