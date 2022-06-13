Eurosatory 2022: Spotlight on newer NATO nations as they replace ex-Soviet era equipment

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has concentrated the minds of governments in Central and Eastern Europe, where there are increasing efforts to replace combat vehicles that have been in operation for more than 40 years.

After operating Soviet-supplied armoured vehicles for decades, former Warsaw Pact countries have intensified efforts to retire legacy platforms such as T-72 variants and the BMP-1, BMP-2, BMP-23, BMP-M, BTR-60, BRDM and MT-LB. These vehicles have been in service for more than four decades and no longer fit the requirements of tomorrow’s battlefield.

Governments in the region are seeking platforms featuring enhanced protection, survivability and mobility, in addition to cutting-edge sensors, systems and technologies to face current and future threats.

Other advantages of moving away from Cold-War era equipment include improvements in the ability to operate with NATO allies; a simplified logistics footprint, specifically in terms of ammunition; and improved C2.

Armies have also been asking for a quick reaction from defence companies. Suppliers have to be able to manufacture, assemble and hand over these replacement systems rapidly, with most programmes demanding completion by the end of the present decade or earlier.

Involvement of national industry is another prerequisite in this process in order to ensure the transfer of technology as well as securing the supply chain.

