Bulgaria to prioritise army modernisation in 2022

DroneShield and Allen Vanguard announce partnership
The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.
After investing in air and naval defence programmes over the last few years, Bulgaria is turning more attention to land capabilities in 2022 as it pursues a policy of balanced development of its armed forces.
During a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels (Belgium) on 17 February, Stefan Yanev, Bulgarian Minister of Defence, confirmed that the MoD will prioritise the modernisation of the Bulgarian Army.
He added that this aspect 'has been neglected for years, [as] no complex and systemic capabilities have been created'.
In a 10 February press release, the MoD stated that the army will take priority for development in 2022 as the
Bulgarian
FN Elity will be put on display at the Enforce Tac trade show. Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, it maximises first hit probability at long range, night and day.
Elphinstone is expanding to meet the demands of a A$1 billion contract with the Australian MoD to manufacture Huntsman howitzers.
The Netherlands is the NATO member state to announce a military aid package for Ukraine, to include either Accuracy International or Barrett sniper rifles, or a combination of both.
Czech infantry are equipped with a new bayonet for their CZ BREN 2 rifles.
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.