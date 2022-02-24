To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bulgaria to prioritise army modernisation in 2022

24th February 2022 - 11:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The bulk of the Bulgarian Army IFV/APC fleet is more than 40 years old. (Photo: Bulgarian MoD)

Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.

After investing in air and naval defence programmes over the last few years, Bulgaria is turning more attention to land capabilities in 2022 as it pursues a policy of balanced development of its armed forces.

During a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels (Belgium) on 17 February, Stefan Yanev, Bulgarian Minister of Defence, confirmed that the MoD will prioritise the modernisation of the Bulgarian Army.

He added that this aspect 'has been neglected for years, [as] no complex and systemic capabilities have been created'.

In a 10 February press release, the MoD stated that the army will take priority for development in 2022 as the

Bulgarian

