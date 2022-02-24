Bulgaria to prioritise army modernisation in 2022

After investing in air and naval defence programmes over the last few years, Bulgaria is turning more attention to land capabilities in 2022 as it pursues a policy of balanced development of its armed forces.

During a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels (Belgium) on 17 February, Stefan Yanev, Bulgarian Minister of Defence, confirmed that the MoD will prioritise the modernisation of the Bulgarian Army.

He added that this aspect 'has been neglected for years, [as] no complex and systemic capabilities have been created'.

In a 10 February press release, the MoD stated that the army will take priority for development in 2022 as the

Bulgarian