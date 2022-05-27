Reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (podcast)
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
We’re excited to share a new-look format for the Shephard Defence Podcast. Following a short hiatus, we are back with a monthly look at some of the big themes in the world of defence.
The first episode looks at the rapidly-evolving situation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Few defence analysts believed when the Russians invaded on 24 February that the conflict would still be raging almost three months later, with well-motivated Ukrainian forces proving they’re a tough nut to crack, Western military aid flooding into the country and questions swirling around about the effectiveness of Russian equipment, tactics and strategy.
Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discussed developments and what lessons have been gleaned with senior naval reporter Harry Lye and air editor Tim Martin.
Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.
We will also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.
More from The Shephard Defence Podcast
-
Highlights of 2021 plus US helicopter engine upgrade (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 50 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
-
European defence innovation, global arms sales data and Middle East air/sea latest (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 49 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
-
I/ITSEC highlights, carrier supply chain issues and will FCAS/Tempest merge? (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 48 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
-
NASCAR tech, C295 MPA programme and I/ITSEC preview (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 47 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
-
Spotlight on Dubai Airshow 2021 and global second-hand armoured vehicles market (Podcast)
Welcome to Episode 46 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
-
Persistent UK procurement problems and US view of Chinese posture (podcast)
Welcome to Episode 45 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.