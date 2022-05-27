To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (podcast)

27th May 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

In a new-look Shephard Defence Podcast, the news team discusses the rapidly-evolving situation in Ukraine and latest developments following Russia's unprovoked invasion.

We’re excited to share a new-look format for the Shephard Defence Podcast. Following a short hiatus, we are back with a monthly look at some of the big themes in the world of defence.

The first episode looks at the rapidly-evolving situation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Few defence analysts believed when the Russians invaded on 24 February that the conflict would still be raging almost three months later, with well-motivated Ukrainian forces proving they’re a tough nut to crack, Western military aid flooding into the country and questions swirling around about the effectiveness of Russian equipment, tactics and strategy. 

Shephard Media's news editor Ben Vogel discussed developments and what lessons have been gleaned with senior naval reporter Harry Lye and air editor Tim Martin.

Each month on the Shephard Defence Podcast, our team of international journalists and analysts take deep dives into defence issues, focusing on niche market sectors and looking at where the trends are heading.

We will also feature regular content developed by Shephard Studio in cooperation with our partners.

