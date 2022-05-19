To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czechs backfill Ukraine donations with German Leopards

19th May 2022 - 16:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Leopard 2A4 MBT will equip a Czech heavy brigade. (Photo: German MoD)

Will the donation and sale of Leopard MBTs from Germany to the Czech Republic lead to closer defence cooperation?

The German MoD announced on 19 May that it is sending 14 Leopard 2A4 MBTs and a single armoured recovery vehicle to the Czech Republic. The donation aims at supporting the readiness of its neighbour’s armed forces as the Czech government has been shipping several heavy weapons to Ukraine.

A contract to formalise the donation will be sealed this summer and the first Leopard 2A4 will be delivered up to six months after the agreement is signed.

The tanks will come from German defence industry stocks. The package that will be sent to the Czech Army also includes spare parts and ammunition. Germany

