Czechs backfill Ukraine donations with German Leopards

The German MoD announced on 19 May that it is sending 14 Leopard 2A4 MBTs and a single armoured recovery vehicle to the Czech Republic. The donation aims at supporting the readiness of its neighbour’s armed forces as the Czech government has been shipping several heavy weapons to Ukraine.

A contract to formalise the donation will be sealed this summer and the first Leopard 2A4 will be delivered up to six months after the agreement is signed.

The tanks will come from German defence industry stocks. The package that will be sent to the Czech Army also includes spare parts and ammunition. Germany