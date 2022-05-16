To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rheinmetall eyes Hungarian digitalisation with JV

16th May 2022 - 11:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Rheinmetall has a strong presence in the Hungarian market, particularly with a contract to supply 218 KF41 Lynx tracked IFVs. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall is setting up a JV with Hungarian partners to drive armed forces digitalisation in Hungary.

Rheinmetall is continuing its efforts to establish a JV in Hungary for armed forces digitalisation, after signing a preliminary agreement with 4iG and HM EI.

The partners aim to ‘participate in the digitalisation of the armed forces in Hungary and selected NATO member states in Central and Eastern Europe by developing digital combat system solutions as well as ground and flight simulation systems for the provision of most modern soldier training’, Rheinmetall announced on 16 May.

The JV is expected to begin operations in H2 2022.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, said: ‘The joint venture, majority-owned by Rheinmetall, will be an integral part of our future digitalisation strategy for the defence industry… The location of the company also represents our special commitment to Hungary as a business location.’

Rheinmetall is already providing the Hungarian Army with 218 KF41 Lynx tracked IFVs under a contract worth more than €2 billion ($2.4 billion).

Rheinmetall acquired a 25% stake in 4iG under an agreement signed in January 2022.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us