EBMR consortium receives latest order for Jaguar and Griffon

Hungary eyes enhanced lethality with 120mm mortar-equipped 4x4 vehicle
Tests of a 120mm mortar on a Turkish-made 4x4 vehicle tie in with Hungarian plans to enhance mortar lethality with a smaller logistics footprint.
The EBMR consortium comprising Arquus, Nexter and Thales is set to provide an extra 88 Jaguar EBRC armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicles plus 302 Griffon VBMR APCs to the French military.
Consortium partner Nexter confirmed on 10 May that the new order under Conditional Tranche 4 (CT4) of the Scorpion programme will bring the number of Jaguar and Griffon vehicles ordered to 150 and 909 respectively, in line with the target laid out in the French 2019–25 Military Programming Law.
‘This represents half of the French government's total commitment for Jaguars and Griffons (excluding the MEPAC variant) to be acquired under the Scorpion programme to renew the medium-tonnage segment of the French Army’s armoured vehicle fleet,’ Nexter added.
The official TC4 award comes shortly after the French MoD placed an order was placed for 54 MEPAC 120mm mortar-equipped Griffon variants, with deliveries scheduled from 2024.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex signalled the orders for Jaguar and the two Griffon variants on 19 February during a visit to the Nexter facility in Roanne.
The US Army is looking to deepen its experimentation with cutting-edge and innovative solutions by allocating $35 billion for this purpose in its FY2023 budget request and $90.8 million for Project Convergence 22.
The US Army evaluated the Spike Firefly loitering munition at the AEWE 2022 exercise. During the two days assessment, seven infantry squads were qualified in the operation of the weapon system.
Deliveries of HE 448 rounds for the Swedish military will take place from 2023 to 2025 under the latest order from the FMV.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources.
Two contracts from Rheinmetall for Slovakia RayService include components for Hungarian Lynx KF41s and a fixed pre-contract for the deliveries of Lynx components to the Slovak Army if Rheinmetall wins an IFV tender.