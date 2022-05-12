EBMR consortium receives latest order for Jaguar and Griffon

The EBMR consortium comprising Arquus, Nexter and Thales is set to provide an extra 88 Jaguar EBRC armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicles plus 302 Griffon VBMR APCs to the French military.

Consortium partner Nexter confirmed on 10 May that the new order under Conditional Tranche 4 (CT4) of the Scorpion programme will bring the number of Jaguar and Griffon vehicles ordered to 150 and 909 respectively, in line with the target laid out in the French 2019–25 Military Programming Law.

‘This represents half of the French government's total commitment for Jaguars and Griffons (excluding the MEPAC variant) to be acquired under the Scorpion programme to renew the medium-tonnage segment of the French Army’s armoured vehicle fleet,’ Nexter added.

The official TC4 award comes shortly after the French MoD placed an order was placed for 54 MEPAC 120mm mortar-equipped Griffon variants, with deliveries scheduled from 2024.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex signalled the orders for Jaguar and the two Griffon variants on 19 February during a visit to the Nexter facility in Roanne.