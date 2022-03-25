UK Ajax programme viability remains in limbo

K-pop jamming compounds Russian HF woes in Ukraine
Russian Army HF radio communication vulnerabilities continue during the war in Ukraine – with fatal consequences for some senior commanders.
After facing delays, technical issues and more than nine months with trials paused, the future of the British Army’s Ajax programme is still in limbo.
With IOC initially scheduled for summer 2021, the effort currently does not have a new timescale.
A National Audit Office (NAO) report on Ajax, released on 11 March, pointed out that the MoD continues to face significant problems, adding that there is not yet an agreement on the causes of critical safety issues involving the armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) or on how it will be resolved.
‘A series of programme management failures have since led
If approved by Congress, Bahrain-operated M270 MLRSs would be upgraded to the M270 A1 configuration.
UK company Alcon Components begins series production of bespoke braking solution for Patria 6x6 armoured vehicle.
Vehicle features a new fire control system, new sensors and optronics for forward observers and tactical air control parties.
The Glock-17 FR is replacing the PA MAC 50 and PAMAS G1 in French service.
USMC awards first-phase design and development contract for Amphibious Combat Vehicle – Recovery.