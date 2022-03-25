UK Ajax programme viability remains in limbo

After facing delays, technical issues and more than nine months with trials paused, the future of the British Army’s Ajax programme is still in limbo.

With IOC initially scheduled for summer 2021, the effort currently does not have a new timescale.

A National Audit Office (NAO) report on Ajax, released on 11 March, pointed out that the MoD continues to face significant problems, adding that there is not yet an agreement on the causes of critical safety issues involving the armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) or on how it will be resolved.

‘A series of programme management failures have since led