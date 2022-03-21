France bets on armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence

NZ donates non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine
New Zealand is sending aid and military gear to support Ukraine.
France remains intent on reinforcing its ground capabilities, not only given the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also in view of its experience of scalable expeditionary warfare during Operation Barkhane in Mali.
In particular, French military planners believe that the acquisition and upgrade of armoured vehicles can ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid high-intensity conflict.
During a webinar conducted by the US-based Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Gen Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defence Staff, said that the procurement of armoured vehicles is part of the future strategy of the French Armed Forces to maintain a global posture
Sweden awards Elbit System a contract to provide ammunition for its fleet of Leopard 2A5s.
Shoulder-fired anti-tank and air defence weapons are proving their worth for Ukraine in its ongoing resistance against Russia – and these systems will remain in the spotlight whether through replenishing depleted stocks, finding new customers or increasing the capabilities of existing users.
South Korea-based Hanwha Defense expands its UK industry team as it hunts for the Mobile Fires Platform contract.
The system enhances the protection provided by the Spanish Army's CBRN regiment to soldiers and civilians in the most complex conflict scenarios.
Air defence capabilities have come into the spotlight as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.