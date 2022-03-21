To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

France bets on armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence

21st March 2022 - 10:38 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Procurement of Griffon and Jaguar is part of Scorpion programme. (Photo: DGA)

The French Army is betting on the acquisition and modernisation of armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid being in high-intensity conflicts. Currently, it is carrying out the Scorpion programme, which is intended to deliver around 4,500 new and upgraded platforms by 2034.

France remains intent on reinforcing its ground capabilities, not only given the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also in view of its experience of scalable expeditionary warfare during Operation Barkhane in Mali.

In particular, French military planners believe that the acquisition and upgrade of armoured vehicles can ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid high-intensity conflict.

During a webinar conducted by the US-based Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Gen Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defence Staff, said that the procurement of armoured vehicles is part of the future strategy of the French Armed Forces to maintain a global posture

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us