France bets on armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence

France remains intent on reinforcing its ground capabilities, not only given the Russian invasion of Ukraine but also in view of its experience of scalable expeditionary warfare during Operation Barkhane in Mali.

In particular, French military planners believe that the acquisition and upgrade of armoured vehicles can ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid high-intensity conflict.

During a webinar conducted by the US-based Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Gen Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defence Staff, said that the procurement of armoured vehicles is part of the future strategy of the French Armed Forces to maintain a global posture