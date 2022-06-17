Eurosatory 2022: IAI Green Lotus surveillance system blossoms

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) revealed its new Green Lotus multi-sensor and multi-mission system during Eurosatory 2022 on 13-17 June.
Green Lotus is designed to provide counter-rocket artillery and mortar (C-RAM) and air and ground surveillance capabilities for manoeuvring as well as stationary forces.
It features a unique array of active and passive sensors that maximise situational awareness and countermeasures efficiency.
The system blends a range of IAI/Elta sensors into a highly automated system that detects, tracks, classifies and identifies aerial targets, from very low radar cross-section mortar, rocket and artillery fire and small UAVs to fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.
It also performs ground surveillance, detecting and tracking vehicles and slow-moving personnel.
The multi-sensor data is collected and processed within the system’s unified C2 console, which employs AI to enhance detection, classification and identification capabilities.
The combined data provides users with a clear situational awareness picture and seamlessly integrates with countermeasures systems, facilitating highly effective target acquisition and discretion.
The simultaneous ability to perform C-RAM together with air and ground surveillance makes Green Lotus an exceptionally valuable force protection tool, IAI claimed.
