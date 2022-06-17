Eurosatory 2022: Elbit Systems unveils new armed UGV

Elbit Systems unveiled its Medium Robotic Combat Vehicle (M-RCV) UGV at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

M-RCV was co-developed by Elbit with the Israel MoD and other Israeli defence companies. It includes the BLR-2 robotic platform from BL Advanced Ground Support Systems; a 30mm remotely operated turret developed by the Israeli MoD for the Eitan APC; a robotic autonomous kit; and situational awareness systems.

The vehicle also features a capsuled UAV for forward reconnaissance missions and a passive sensing kit developed by Elbit Systems and Foresight.

The technology demonstrator seen at Eurosatory integrates a number of cutting-edge technologies including advanced manoeuvring capabilities, the ability to carry heavy mission loads and a 'built-in system for transporting and receiving UAVs', Elbit Systems noted in a statement.

The vehicle will be equipped with sights, a missile launcher from Israel Aerospace Industries and Spike ATGMs from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

M-RCV can operate during the day or night and in all-weather scenarios, while its design emphasises operational effectiveness, simplicity, minimum operator intervention, and integration into heterogeneous uncrewed arrays.

The system is a joint product of many years of investment by departments within the Israeli MoD (the Directorate of Defense Research and Development and the Tank and APC Directorate). The armed UGV is expected to start field tests during 2023 in representative scenarios.