Israel treads a narrow tightrope, says no to Spike for Ukraine

Israel has decided not to authorise European users of Rafael Spike to donate the advanced ATGMs to Ukraine, so as avoid disrupting its fragile relationship with Russia that allows attacks on Iran-related targets in Syria.

One defence source told Shephard the sensitive triangular relationship between, Israel, Russia and Ukraine has prompted the Israeli MoD to impose strict end-user restrictions on exports to NATO members such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which have ordered large quantities of Spike ATGMs in recent years.

Ukraine has requested Spike missiles repeatedly, both before and since the Russian invasion began on 24 February.

The Baltic republics, with their own reasons to fear Russian aggression, have been at the forefront of international efforts to supply Ukraine with antitank systems and other weaponry.

A delicate balancing act by the authorities in Jerusalem has been in place for many years, despite interest from Kyiv in acquiring Israeli hardware such as UAVs and C4ISTAR equipment. Russian pressure in 2014 forced Aeronautics to drop plans to sell UAVs to Ukraine, and since then Israel has offered no official military-technical assistance to the former Soviet republic.

Israeli manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (via its EuroSpike JV with Diehl and Rheinmetall) has made inroads into the European ATGM markets with Spike.

Estonia already operates the Spike LR2 long-range ATGM and it placed an order for more than short-range Spike SR missiles in January 2022. In July 2021, the Estonian Navy hosted a demonstration by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Oshkosh Defense, with Spike NLOS non-line of sight missiles fired at BLoS naval targets from a launcher on an Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

Latvia operates almost the full range of Spike systems: LR, LR2, SR and the extended-range ER variant.

Denmark (another donor of military equipment to Ukraine) ordered Spike LR2 in March 2021 via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.