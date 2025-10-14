AUSA 2025: Oshkosh unveils a new line of UGVs
Oshkosh Defense introduced its new line of uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) at the AUSA exposition in Washington, DC. The Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles (FMAV) includes three variants: Extreme Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicle (X-MAV), Medium Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicle (M-MAV) and Light Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicle (L-MAV).
Aware of the US Army’s growing interest in uncrewed solutions, the new capabilities have been designed with a focus on the branch’s acquisition priorities to be deployed in contested environments and support long-range precision fires, resilient formations and crewed/uncrewed teaming (CUC-T).
Speaking to Shephard, Pat Williams, chief programmes officer at Oshkosh Defense, explained the new UGVs are
