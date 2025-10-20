To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2025: Hanwha Aerospace reveals new wheeled artillery system

20th October 2025 - 13:16 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

A scale model of the new Hanwha Aerospace K9 Mobile Howitzer, shown with the outriggers deployed to provide a more stable firing platform. (Photo: author)

The aerospace company showed a model of its new mobile howitzer at AUSA in Washington, where a representative told Shephard more about its design.

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace is now developing the K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9 MH) with the first example expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2026.

The system leverages from the best-selling K9 155mm/52-calibre tracked self-propelled (SP) artillery system of which around 2,000 are now under contract or have been delivered to 11 countries, with some having undertaken local assembly or full-scale production.

The K9 MH is based on the well-known Tatra (8x8) chassis to offer cross-country mobility and is fitted with a central tyre inflation system as standard.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2025 in Washington, DC, a

