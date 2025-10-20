AUSA 2025: Hanwha Aerospace reveals new wheeled artillery system

South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace is now developing the K9 Mobile Howitzer (K9 MH) with the first example expected to be rolled out in the first half of 2026.

The system leverages from the best-selling K9 155mm/52-calibre tracked self-propelled (SP) artillery system of which around 2,000 are now under contract or have been delivered to 11 countries, with some having undertaken local assembly or full-scale production.

The K9 MH is based on the well-known Tatra (8x8) chassis to offer cross-country mobility and is fitted with a central tyre inflation system as standard.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2025 in Washington, DC, a