AUSA 2025: AM General Hawkeye awaits first production contract

16th October 2025 - 14:02 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

The latest AM General Hawkeye Mounted Howitzer System armed with 105mm M119 soft recoil ordnance and showing a much cleaner cab. (Photo: author)

AM General presented its new Hawkeye at AUSA 2025 in Washington, with prototypes of the howitzer system having been trialled in Ukraine last year.

The AM General Hawkeye 105mm Mobile Howitzer System (MHS) is still awaiting its first series production contract following extensive trials by the US Army which took delivery of two systems, while a company demonstrator has been successfully trialled in Ukraine.

Ukraine has taken delivery of significant quantities of 105mm L119 Light Guns from the UK while the US has supplied 105mm M119 weapons, with each country also supplying ammunition.

Both the L119 and M119 are towed artillery systems which can take time to come into and be taken out of action, potentially leaving them open to counter battery fire.

