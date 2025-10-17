AUSA 2025: BAE Systems delivers more than 500 AMPVs to the US Army

BAE Systems has confirmed to Shephard that it has now delivered more than 500 brand-new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles (AMPVs) to the US Army as the replacement for the M113 family of vehicles (FoV) that were fielded well over 60 years ago.

More than 70,000 M113 series were built for the US Army and export customers. While some countries have replaced these with 6x6 or 8x8 wheeled vehicles, the M113 and its many variants are still in widespread service need replacement.

When compared to the M113, the AMPV has greater mobility, enhanced protection and a significant increase in internal volume.

The hull is of all welded aluminium armour