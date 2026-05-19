Patria TRACKX - The ultimate tracked all-terrain armoured vehicle
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Patria TRACKX is a promise of performance. It is engineered to navigate the toughest terrains silently and swiftly, ensuring smooth operations in any conditions.
Patria has created a vehicle that excels in this tough environment and achieves exceptionally high tactical and operational mobility. Key features include wide composite rubber tracks, a low centre of gravity and high ground clearance. Independent, adjustable hydro-pneumatic suspension for each road wheel, along with a nearly flat bottom without torsion bars, give Patria TRACKX an edge when operating in difficult and uneven terrain.
This future all-terrain vehicle will revolutionise the market as a modern, affordable alternative to current light tracked vehicles, targeting the 13-18-ton weight class.
The key benefits of Patria TRACKX:
- Arctic tolerance mandatory in extreme conditions
- Improved survivability to match modern threats
- Great operational range to reduce logistic footprint
- Exceptional tactical mobility to operate anywhere
- Shared situational awareness between the vehicle crew and the soldiers in the rear compartment
- Ready platform for different variants, ease of logistics and maintenance
- Crew comfort for functional ability
- Future-proof technology and interfaces
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