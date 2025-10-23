AUSA 2025: Israel’s Asio Technologies to supply hundreds of improved Taurus tactical systems
Israeli company Asio Technologies has developed an improved version of its Taurus tactical battle management system, drawing on recent field experience with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and has been contracted to supply the systems.
The company announced on 23 October that it would supply “hundreds of Taurus tactical battle management computers, [which are] designed for battalion intelligence officers, to the IDF”.
Taurus operates alongside the Orion mission planning system which is a small, handheld device used widely across the force by dismounted soldiers.
While Orion provides real-time intelligence access across the force, Taurus gives battalion intelligence officers the ability
