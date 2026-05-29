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Oshkosh to reoffer its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as US Navy issues an RfI

29th May 2026 - 16:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Oshkosh manufactured approximately 20,000 JLTV A1s for the US Army and USMC. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Oshkosh Defense is positioning for a potential return to the JLTV programme after losing out to AM General in 2023, as the US Navy is considering options for 7,500 vehicles.

The US Navy (USN) has issued a Request for Information (RfI) for up to 7,500 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) for the US Marine Corps (USMC) as well as up to 4,000 trailers. This will see Oshkosh Corporation reoffer its JLTV A1, which lost out in a rebid to AM General’s JLTV A2 two years ago.

Speaking to Shephard, Logan Jones, chief growth officer of the Oshkosh transport division, revealed the company would respond to the RfI and confirmed it is in a position to ramp up production from its current rate of fewer than 25 vehicles per week.

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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