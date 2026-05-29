Oshkosh to reoffer its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle as US Navy issues an RfI
The US Navy (USN) has issued a Request for Information (RfI) for up to 7,500 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) for the US Marine Corps (USMC) as well as up to 4,000 trailers. This will see Oshkosh Corporation reoffer its JLTV A1, which lost out in a rebid to AM General’s JLTV A2 two years ago.
Speaking to Shephard, Logan Jones, chief growth officer of the Oshkosh transport division, revealed the company would respond to the RfI and confirmed it is in a position to ramp up production from its current rate of fewer than 25 vehicles per week.
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