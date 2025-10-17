AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme

The US Army and Bell are working to compress the development and milestone schedule of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme by running Milestone C parallel to development testing.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2025, Col Jeffrey Poquette, project manager for the FLRAA, outlined that the Critical Design Review will take place in 2026 followed by first protype in FY2027 and full rate production in FY2028.

Poquette said: “This is a change from the original strategy. Last year, I presented the strategy at Milestone B to the army acquisition executive and said we’re going to go build