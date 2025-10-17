AUSA 2025: US Army and Bell squeeze MV-75 programme

AUSA 2025: BAE Systems delivers more than 500 AMPVs to the US Army
The US Army requires 2,907 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles to replace its M113 family, and there are multiple versions in production.
The US Army and Bell are working to compress the development and milestone schedule of the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) programme by running Milestone C parallel to development testing.
Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2025, Col Jeffrey Poquette, project manager for the FLRAA, outlined that the Critical Design Review will take place in 2026 followed by first protype in FY2027 and full rate production in FY2028.
Poquette said: “This is a change from the original strategy. Last year, I presented the strategy at Milestone B to the army acquisition executive and said we’re going to go build
Already have an account? Log in
The US Army requires 2,907 Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles to replace its M113 family, and there are multiple versions in production.
AM General presented its new Hawkeye at AUSA 2025 in Washington, with prototypes of the howitzer system having been trialled in Ukraine last year.
The Gray Eagle STOL will be made available to several international militaries, with initial customer delivery planned for 2028.
In September 2025, BAE Systems announced that it was joining GM Defense and NP Aerospace to form Team Lionstrike. The team will be offering a version of GM Defense’s infantry support vehicle which is based on the commercial Colorado vehicle.
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
The CAESAR Mk II, which was debuted internationally at Eurosatory last year, is a step up from the first model which has seen combat in Ukraine and the Middle East.