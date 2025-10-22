AUSA 2025: Kopin pushes micro-LED plans as China moves faster
Kopin, a Massachusetts, US-based display manufacturer, has noted several major milestones in the past year including a recent US$3.2 million contract award to provide micro-LED (micro-light-emitting diode) displays for combat aircraft head-up displays (HUDs).
The company last year outlined its work on micro-LED displays and plans to get it to dismounted troops displays which are vastly different than the company’s recently announced production version of a mono-chrome micro-LED which was designed for an aircraft retro-fit application.
Speaking to Shephard at AUSA last week, a company official said prototypes would be “available in October 2026 but the goal is to have
