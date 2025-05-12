Oshkosh Defense starts production on ROGUE-Fires and develops MTVR 4×4 variant

Oshkosh Defense has confirmed that its Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) is in production, while its Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) 4×4 Technology Demonstrator with export power capability is in development.

The company displayed both ROGUE-Fires and the MTVR variant at the recent Modern Day Marine (MDM) exposition in Washington, DC.

ROGUE-Fires is an uncrewed, payload-agnostic carrier designed to support the US Marine Corps’ mission to seize and defend maritime terrain. At MDM, Chuck Bunton, associate VP – program management, and Janet Keech, associate VP – aftermarket at Oshkosh, told Shephardthat the platform was designed for