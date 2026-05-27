All of NATO’s innovation ranges may be operational this year
NATO expects to have four of its innovation ranges up and running before the end of the year with Latvian, Estonian and Finnish-Swedish centres well advanced and being used, the Netherlands ready in the next four months, and Italy’s under construction.
Each centre has a particular focus. For Latvia it is uncrewed systems, Estonia covers cyber warfare, Finland and Sweden focus on future connectivity, Italy on the underwater environment and the Netherlands on shallow water operations.
The Italian range is seen as the most complex with infrastructure still being built in an environment more challenging than the others but may be
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