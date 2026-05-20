Sweden looks to commercial world to meet military UGV needs

Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) is looking for new answers to enhance terrain accessibility and remote operation for small uncrewed ground vehicles (SUGVs) with a payload under 500kg, while reducing cognitive load for operators.

The initiative is seen as a response to the rapid development and technological challenges in the field.

The work is being conducted within the framework of the country’s civil-military innovation programme (CMIP). In the procurement request, the FMV said it was “to promote the development of new innovative solutions that are not yet available on the market and to develop procurement methods for defence innovation”.

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