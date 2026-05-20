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Sweden looks to commercial world to meet military UGV needs

20th May 2026 - 16:59 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Sweden has purchased and trialled a Milrem Robotics THeMIS but is reaching out to the commercial sector for new solutions. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

Stockholm is exploring commercial avenues to provide a small uncrewed ground vehicle capable of carrying 500kg with a focus on challenging terrains and C2 systems.

Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) is looking for new answers to enhance terrain accessibility and remote operation for small uncrewed ground vehicles (SUGVs) with a payload under 500kg, while reducing cognitive load for operators.

The initiative is seen as a response to the rapid development and technological challenges in the field.

The work is being conducted within the framework of the country’s civil-military innovation programme (CMIP). In the procurement request, the FMV said it was “to promote the development of new innovative solutions that are not yet available on the market and to develop procurement methods for defence innovation”.

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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