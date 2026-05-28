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US Marine Corps to expand on-the-move power capabilities with MRZR Alpha 5kW

28th May 2026 - 12:23 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Polaris Government and Defense MRZR Alpha Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle. (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

The MRZR Alpha 5kW has been designed to charge multiple battlefield systems, including active defence systems, sensor arrays, onboard electronics, UAS and CUAS equipment, and other C5ISR capabilities. The platform can also power external loads such as a forward-operating tactical grid.

The US Marine Corps (USMC) recently awarded a US$98 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to Polaris Government and Defense for the procurement of MRZR Alpha Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV) variants, including the new 5kW model.

Granted through the Programme Acquisition Executive Marine Corps (PAE-MC), the agreement includes a five-year ordering period and funding for ongoing engineering and logistics support services.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that no orders have yet been placed under the new deal, although Polaris expects the first one to arrive soon.

The deployment of the MRZR Alpha 5kW reflects the USMC’s increasing demand for mobile

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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