US Marine Corps to expand on-the-move power capabilities with MRZR Alpha 5kW
The US Marine Corps (USMC) recently awarded a US$98 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract to Polaris Government and Defense for the procurement of MRZR Alpha Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle (ULTV) variants, including the new 5kW model.
Granted through the Programme Acquisition Executive Marine Corps (PAE-MC), the agreement includes a five-year ordering period and funding for ongoing engineering and logistics support services.
A company spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that no orders have yet been placed under the new deal, although Polaris expects the first one to arrive soon.
The deployment of the MRZR Alpha 5kW reflects the USMC’s increasing demand for mobile
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