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British Army turns to local option for small robot trials

26th May 2026 - 11:11 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London , UK

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The Rhino small UGV has been selected for British Army trials. (Photo: XRC)

The UK Government has ordered XRC’s small Rhino UGV for trials just weeks after placing a contract for ARX Robotics Gereon tracked UGV which will also be manufactured in the UK. The latest move is another step in creating a force of 40% uncrewed systems.

The UK Government is looking to create a 20:40:40 force, namely 20% crewed survivable platforms such as vehicles, 40% uncrewed and 40% cheap, throwaway, one-way-effectors, with a just announced uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) order another step towards it.

The order for Rhino UGVs from the UK’s XRC Robotics will place the platform into the British Army’s frontline experimentation programmes and follows an order last month for ARX Robotics Gereon UGV, which will also be made in the UK.

The XRC Robotics contract marks the first time the UK Ministry of Defence has fast tracked robotic platforms for the programme.

Rhino

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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