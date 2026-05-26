British Army turns to local option for small robot trials
The UK Government is looking to create a 20:40:40 force, namely 20% crewed survivable platforms such as vehicles, 40% uncrewed and 40% cheap, throwaway, one-way-effectors, with a just announced uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) order another step towards it.
The order for Rhino UGVs from the UK’s XRC Robotics will place the platform into the British Army’s frontline experimentation programmes and follows an order last month for ARX Robotics Gereon UGV, which will also be made in the UK.
The XRC Robotics contract marks the first time the UK Ministry of Defence has fast tracked robotic platforms for the programme.
Rhino
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