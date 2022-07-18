Farnborough 2022: Horizon hails sales of airborne SIGINT systems and awaits landmark UK space launch
Horizon Technologies has ‘numerous new fixed and rotary-wing customers’ for its FlyingFish and BlackFish airborne SIGINT systems, CEO John Bruckner announced as the company exhibited at the Farnborough International Airshow on 18-22 July.
Shephard reported in May 2022 that the FlyingFish airborne satellite monitoring system is in use for operations by NATO near Ukraine.
The more compact and lightweight (8kg) BlackFish solution was launched in September 2021 as a non-ITAR SIGINT system that simultaneously monitors the Iridium, Thuraya and Inmarsat (IsatPhone Pro) networks.
Working with Virgin Orbit, Horizon Technologies is also preparing to launch its first Amber CubeSat for maritime SIGINT in September, to coincide with the first-ever UK horizontal satellite launch from Spaceport Cornwall.
Beckner said: ‘Due to generous UK Government and investor funding, the basis of the Amber constellation will be in operation by late next year or early 2024.’
